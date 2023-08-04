Exciting! Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon and more fresh jodis we will get to watch on the big screens this year

MUMBAI : We have already seen a fresh Jodi like Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the big screen this year in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Moviegoers loved their pairing, and now, many more fresh jodis will be seen together on the big screens this year.

Check out the list below...

Salman Khan – Pooja Hegde (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan)



Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde will be seen together on the big screens for the first time in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to release on Eid this year, and though netizens feel that they look like father-daughter, their fans are excited to watch them in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon (Untitled film)



Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen together in an untitled film which is produced by Maddock Films. Well, the tagline of the film is ‘An Impossible Love Story’, so let’s see what the movie is all about. It will be interesting to see this fresh Jodi on the big screens.

Arjun Kapoor – Bhumi Pednekar (The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake)



Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in two movies, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake. We haven’t seen them in a movie together, so it will be interesting to see them for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan – Taapsee Pannu (Dunki)



Now, this is a Jodi everyone is looking forward to. Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are paired opposite each other in Dunki. We are sure moviegoers are already excited to watch them on the big screens together.

Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi (Merry Christmas)



Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together on the big screens in Merry Christmas. The movie is said to be a thriller, so let’s see what this new Jodi will have to offer on the big screens.

