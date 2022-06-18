Explosive! Akshay Kumar was once robbed at a gunpoint in a train, scroll down to know more

Akshay Kumar was last seen in periodical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ co-starring Manushi Chillar who marked her debut with the superstar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 19:50
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is loved for his remarkable performance in films. However, he had his fair share of struggles before he became a massive star. A few years ago, when Akki recalled the time when he was robbed at a gunpoint on a train.

Meanwhile, the Welcome actor spoke how he was looted after shopping for thousands of rupees. He said, “Maine 4500-5000 ke samaan kharida tha, apne kapde kharide hain. Sara samaan rakha hua hai aur jaa raha hun Chambal mein daaku agaye. Meri bogey ke andar agaye aur main soya hun.”

Akshay Kumar further said, “Obviously zara si awaz hoti hai toh ankh khul gayi, aur maine dekha daaku. Maine bola, ‘bete ab kuch mat bolna, chup chap aram se soye rehna’. Ab main dekh raha hun woh sabka samaan utha rahe, aur ahiste ahiste kamine mere paas agaye aur mera samaan bhi utha liya. Main agar shor machata toh mujhe goli maar dete.”

“Main dekh raha hun aur ro raha hun. Phir sara samaan uthake le gaye, sara bogey ka saaman le gaye, yahan takk ki unhone meri chappal tak nahi chodi, niche se logon ki chappal bhi le gaye. Kuch bhi nahi choda, maine toh 4500 ka samaan liya tha, main bina kisi samaan ke Delhi station pe utra hun,” he concluded.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj playing the lead character of Prithviraj Chauhan. Recently, he announced the release date of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan which is set to release on August 11. Besides, he has Ram Setu, OMG 2, Cinderella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Selfie, Soorarai Pottru remake, Gorkha, and many more.

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 19:50

