Explosive! Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi lands in trouble after workers raise anti-slogans on the streets, Details inside

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who has given us films like 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Pukar', and 'Lajja’ lands into trouble as the workers stage protest on the streets for not been paid the remuneration.

The workers are seen protesting against him, with anti-Rajkumar Santoshi posters in hand. Reportedly, the workers working on a film that he has been making- 'Gandhi Vs Godse' have not received their remuneration.

The matter in question has reached FWICE, whose General Secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed and said, "We have had meetings with Santoshi and he has said that he will pay up. We got the complaint from the workers themselves."

Added Dubey was quoted saying, "It is possible that the anti-Rajkumar Santoshi posters are being done by some antisocial elements because the workers have been informed that Santoshi will complete paying their dues in a few days’ time."

Set between 1947 and 1948, the movie 'Gandhi Vs Godse' that is said to be based on Gandhi and his philosophies that are relevant even today, is almost complete.

Earlier, the filmmaker has been found guilty in two separate cases totaling Rs. 22.5 Lakhs and has been sentenced to one year (1 year). The court also ordered the complainant to pay the cheque amount within two months. And if he fails to do so, he will be sentenced to one more year.

