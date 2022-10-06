Explosive! Palak Tiwari roped in for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, who happens to be Shweta Tiwari's daughter, is one of the most followed celebrity kids in recent times. Every now and then, she catches the attention of everyone, be it with her public appearances or her social media posts. She has now been roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is now titled ‘Bhaijaan’. Social media star, Palak Tiwari is the latest to be brought on board to join the cast.

Contrary to the rumours that Shehnaaz will be paired opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill, we can tell you that it is Palak who has been cast opposite him.

A portal stated, “Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot.”

The film, which is helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Palak has impressed the audience with her style and dancing skills in several music videos. With this big-ticket Hindi film, viewers will now get to see her acting chops.

For the unversed, Palak worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma’s film, ‘Antim: The Final Truth. She also shared the stage with the superstar in an episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and the latter was all praise for her.

For those unversed, Palak shot to fame with her appearance in the song 'Bijlee Bijlee' sung by Hardy Sandhu. She has recently featured in another music video titled 'Mangta Hai Kya' with Aditya Seal. Apart from this, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi's film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter.

