Prabhas, as we all know, is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry. His personal life and marriage have always been the talk of the town.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:36
movie_image: 
Explosive! Is Prabhas getting hitched this year?

Prabhas, as we all know, is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry. His personal life and marriage have always been the talk of the town. Once again, speculations are doing rounds that the Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot this year.

Telugu superstar Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. He is well known for his appearance in SS Rajamouli’s epic period drama Baahubali series. The film gave him the Pan-India status and now enjoys a massive fan following.

While two of his films Salaar and Adipurush are waiting to be released, fans are more concerned about his bachelorhood. Whenever he is asked about his marriage at film events, the 42-year-old star often skips the question with a smirk on his face. But things look different now.

Prabhas’ uncle and senior rebel star Krishnamraju recently assured that the superstar will soon tie the knot this year. The President of the Krishnamraju and Prabhas fans association from their Mogalturu village in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh appeared in an interview wherein he spilled the beans about his marriage plans.

Have a look.

Waiting for #Prabhas Marriage pic.twitter.com/IDDqBHE4aH

— RUPESH CHOWDARY ™TeamPM (@Rupesh_NC) February 7, 2022

He further claimed that the bride is locked for Prabhas. Krishnamraju’s family will reveal the details at an appropriate time. The video is now going viral on social media platforms, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear the good news from Prabhas himself.

Prabhas has been linked to several actresses in the past including Anushka Shetty. However, both of them have maintained that they are best friends.

During the promotions of Radhe Shyam at a grand event in Mumbai, the Saaho actor revealed why he isn't married yet. A media person questioned Prabhas what is his prediction about his love life. To this, he wittily replied, "My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married."

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

