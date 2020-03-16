Explosive! Saif Ali Khan was SLAPPED by action director Tinu Verma for THIS reason, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI : Saif Ali Khan is one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry currently and his popularity has never been just because of his good looks. However, there was apparently a time when he got slapped by an action director named Tinu Verma for acting unprofessionally on the sets of his film, Kachche Dhaage.

Also Read:OMG! When Kareena Kapoor teased Saif Ali Khan for being ‘all over’ this actress

Recently, action director Tinu Verma opened up on how he ended up slapping Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Kachche Dhaage.

Whenever Tinu Verma yelled ‘action’, Saif Ali Khan would start dancing and even after repeated attempts, they could not get the shot for the one reason that the actor was uncooperative. They had to scrap the shoot eventually when the action director asked Saif Ali Khan for the reason, the actor said that he simply felt like dancing upon listening to the tune of the train.

He was apparently pissed to a whole new level after hearing this and wacked him across his face in one swift motion, making him fall to the ground.

Also Read: Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post

Later Saif Ali Khan, along with his then-wife Amrita Singh came back to him to apologize after the whole debacle. “He said sorry to me,” the action director revealed.

Kachche Dhaage was an action drama film which hit the theatres in 1999. The movie was directed by Milan Luthria and featured actors like Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar in key roles.

Credit: Koimoi

