Explosive! Shikhar Dhawan all set for his Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer who represents the country in international cricket. On the domestic level, Shikhar plays for Delhi. He is also an integral part of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. The cricketer is now venturing into acting too. Yes, you read that right.

Shikhar is gearing up to make his acting debut with a big, mainstream film, for which he has already finished shooting. However, we are yet unclear on the name of the movie.

“Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year,” informs a source

In October last year, Shikhar was spotted on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. This led to rumours that the cricketer is a part of the film. However, it’s not Ram Setu that Shikhar is making his debut with. Interestingly, he and Akshay are close friends, which is why Shikhar was just visiting him on the set.

On the personal front, Shikhar was schooled at St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. In 2012, he married Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple dated for four years before tying the knot. Ayesha is from Melbourne and was an amateur boxer. The couple were introduced to each other by the Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh. Ayesha is a mother of two daughters from her previous marriage. In early 2014, the couple gave birth to a son.

