Fabulous! Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Sharma procures a luxurious house worth Rs 10 crores in Mumbai’s Khar West

MUMBAI: Arpita Sharma bought a lavish house in Mumbai’s Khar west worth Rs 10 crores, spread over 1750sq ft, with four parking spaces. The house is situated in the 12th floor of Flying Carpet Skyscraper of Satguru Developers.

The house has a carpet area of 1750 sq ft and includes four parking spaces according to the papers. The house got registered on February 4 and Arpita paid Rs 40 Lakh as the stamp duty.

It is said that the project only has 3 BHKs and 4 BHKs which is available for Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 and even the monthly rent at this place will cost around Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Arpita Sharma got married to actor Aayush Sharma in the year 2014 and they are parents to son Ahil and daughter Ayat. She has spent most of her tie with Sohail Khan and she is the closest one among all the siblings she shares a very fun connection with everyone.

Earlier, Salman Khan rented out one of his houses for Rs 95,000 per month. The house is located in Shiv Asthan, Bandra West and a 33-month term contract have been signed between the owner and the tenant. The house measures 785 sq ft and is located on the 14th floor.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama