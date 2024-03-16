Fan fiction: Raees! Netizens wished this climax for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of the actor Shah Rukh Khan is Raees, the movie directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the movie had King Khan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. Raees is said to be based on the criminal Abdul Latif's life. Indeed we loved the movie and the actor Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.

Well what we loved the most in the movie was the storyline and the rise of don Raees in Gujarat borders and some fun banter of the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his comedy punch lines, well as we all know the actor Shah Rukh Khan was shown as the good person in the climax of the movie Raees where he tries to save all the caste of people in the scenario of riots, well for a movie it was a good message and the people loved this message in the end of movie, but the fans also said that if the actor is playing a don he should not be good and saving people.

The fans all over also said what if the Raees played by Shah Rukh Khan continued to remain bad with people because he is the don and the Don only sees his profits and his business, also a Don should finish everything and everyone who is coming on his way. Also few fans said that the makers have purposely shown the actor in good light in the climax to go as per his image but did not go well with many.

Well what are your views on these fan theories for the movie Raees and do you think if Shah Rukh Khan was shown bad till the last will the movie would have been loved more by the fans, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

