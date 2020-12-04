Fans recreate the original Coolie No. 1 trailer as a tribute to superstar Govinda

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 has been out, netizens are giving mixed reactions. Some are liking the trailer a lot, whereas others are not happy with it.

While going through the comments on the trailer on social media, we have seen viewers saying that there can be only one Govinda and that Varun is a good actor but nowhere close to Govinda. Well, there is no doubt the 1995 Coolie No. 1 was a cult comedy and holds a very special place in the hearts of fans.

The new movie trailer is also facing criticism for the songs that are reboot versions of the old ones: “Tujko Mirchi Lagi” and “Husn Hai Suhana." Fans are saying that there was no need to spoil the classic songs by creating reboot versions.

Well, netizens have now recreated the trailer of the original Coolie No. 1 as a tribute to comedy king Govinda.

Have a look.

The recreated trailer with the new sound beats is amazing to see, and fans are appreciating superstar Govinda in the comment section.

Well, Varun Dhawan is an amazing actor, and it will be great to see what he has to offer in this one. The film releases on 25th December on Amazon Prime.

Which Coolie No. 1 do you prefer?

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

