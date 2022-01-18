Fantastic! No ‘body double’, Deepika Padukone to do her own stunts in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathan’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is an action-thriller, and actress Deepika will be seen doing her own stunts with no ‘body double’.

Siddharth’s last film War had some really good action, so expectations from Pathan are quite high. The movie also stars John Abraham, and it is said that all the three actors (John, SRK, and Deepika) will be seen doing high-octane action in the film.

Also Read: FASHION FACE-OFF! Deepika Padukone versus Tamannaah Bhatia, who wore the leather dress better?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika will be doing her own stunts in Pathan and won’t be using a body double. The actress has done action in a couple of films including Nikkil Advani’s Chandni Chowk to China.

While talking to the portal, Nikhil Advani recalled, "There were some scenes that we thought to be too dangerous. But she insisted on doing away with the body double and also the wirings. She's very athletic, it runs in her family. Then there was Akshay Kumar to inspire her. Akshay had done so much on-screen action. It was a novel experience for Deepika. And she sailed through the action. She worked really hard to get the posture and power in the action scenes."

Also Read: Aww! Shah Rukh Khan's Egypt fan does a heart-touching gesture for an Indian women says " You are from SRK's country"

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have earlier worked together in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. Pathan will be their fourth film together, and moviegoers are excited to watch them on the big screen again.

Credit: BollywoodLife/Bollywood Hungama