Farrey review! This story of cheating in examinations is gripping and thrilling at the same time

Movie Farrey is all set to hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.
Farrey

MUMBAI: Movie Farrey has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out. The title track is very catchy and the movie which is directed by Soumendra Padhi has some amazing cast like Alizeh Agnihotri, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta and Zeyn Shaw. Movie Farrey is all set to hit the big screens on 24th November and today, let us look at the complete review of the movie. 

The premise of the movie deals with the central character Niyati played by the debutant actress Alizeh Agnihotri who is a very bright student and from a local school. She has now moved to the number one school in town, but as she is facing a lot of financial crisis in her life, she indulges into some sort of cheating which changes her life forever. No doubt the premise of the movie is refreshing and different. The story is gripping and the direction given by Soumendra Padhi is impactful.

Talking about the performances, every actor is a treat to watch. The performances are one of the major high points of the movie. Debutant Alizeh Agnihotri, daughter of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri looks very promising in the movie. She has managed to grab the attention of the audience with her brilliant acting especially during the emotional sequences. On the other hand, another name that will definitely win your heart is the actress Prasanna Bisht. She has played the character of Chhavi in the movie and will definitely make you laugh and cry at the same time. Also, actor Sahil Mehta has few major scenes and is definitely impressive with his character. Actor Zeyn Shaw is looking supremely handsome and has few important scenes which will definitely impress you. Also, Ronit Roy and Juhi Babbar were good on their part too. 

Talking with the positive points of the movie as mentioned earlier, definitely it has to be the performances coming from every actor present in the movie. In spite of being newcomers, every actor has delivered one of the year's best performances. The direction given by Soumendra Padhi is brilliant and the concept of the movie is never seen before. It is very refreshing as it is based on a real life incident. The story telling is beautiful and the screenplay is very gripping which is one of the USP of the movie. It does not allow your interest level to go down.

Well, there are hardly any negative points of the movie, you may definitely want to see more of the actors Ronit Roy and Zeyn Shaw in the movie. Also the end of the movie looks a little abrupt, which could be avoidable. Having said all these points, no doubt the movie Farrey is definitely worth a watch and it is something which you have never seen in the recent past.

Overall the movie is a gripping and entertaining thriller based on cheating that happens during examinations with some superb storytelling and great performances. Team Tellychakkar goes with 4/5 or Farrey.

What are your views on the movie Farrey and how did you like the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

