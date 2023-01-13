From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today

MUMBAI: We have always been upfront with regards to bring some great information to our readers from the entertainment world, no doubt the fans always look forward to the latest happenings of entertainment industry and to know more whats trending.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the trending stories for today.

Kuttey

One of the much awaited movies and one of the talked about movies of the Year 2023 Kuttey has finally hit the big screen today, the movie which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bharadwaj has an amazing cast like Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra. The movie got some mixed to positive response from the fans.

Also read (Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey)

Shahid Kapoor's digital debut with the web series Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming web series was the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the show because it marks the digital debut of the Ishq Vishk actor.The trailer of the show is finally out and the show also has South talent Vijay Sethupathi.

SRK at International League T20 in Dubai

There are many pictures and videos which of floating all over the internet and setting the social media on Fire where superstar Shahrukh Khan has paid his visit to International League T20, the actor was seen blowing kisses to his fans and treated them with the famous Pathaan dialogue

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke the web series of Zee5 was a talk of the town ever since the teaser teaser was out, finally the trailer of the web series has hit the digital platform and it is getting some amazing response on the fans.

Well these are some of the information which are trending for today from the entertainment world. What are your your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married)