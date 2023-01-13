From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today

Talking about trending stories for today Shahid Kapoor's digital debut is a trend along woth other news have a look
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 22:41
movie_image: 
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today

MUMBAI: We have always been upfront with regards to bring some great information to our readers from the entertainment world, no doubt the fans always look forward to the latest happenings of entertainment industry and to know more whats trending.

Having said that, today let us have a look at the trending stories for today.

Kuttey

One of the much awaited movies and one of the talked about movies of the Year 2023 Kuttey has finally hit the big screen today, the movie which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bharadwaj has an amazing cast like Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra. The movie got some mixed to positive response from the fans.

Also read (Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey)

Shahid Kapoor's digital debut with the web series Farzi

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming web series was the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the show because it marks the digital debut of the Ishq Vishk actor.The trailer of the show is finally out and the show also has South talent Vijay Sethupathi.

SRK at International League T20 in Dubai

There are many pictures and videos which of floating all over the internet and setting the social media on Fire where superstar Shahrukh Khan has paid his visit to International League T20, the actor was seen blowing kisses to his fans and treated them with the famous Pathaan dialogue

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke the web series of Zee5 was a talk of the town ever since the teaser teaser was out, finally the trailer of the web series has hit the digital platform and it is getting some amazing response on the fans.

Well these are some of the information which are trending for today from the entertainment world. What are your your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read (Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married)

Kuttey Arjun Kapoor Radhika Madan Shahrukh Khan Pathaan Yash Raj Films John Abraham Deepika Padukone Shahid Kapoor Amazon Prime Video Farzi Vijay Sethupathi Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 22:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Four More Shorts Please! fame Maanvi Gagroo flaunts ‘engagement ring’; fans think it might be a publicity stunt
MUMBAI: Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who is known for her role in ‘Four More Shots Please!’, TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, and...
Exclusive! Dharampatni’s Dhruvee Haldankar talks about working on the show, “I was looking for an opportunity to be working with Ekta Mam”!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today
MUMBAI: We have always been upfront with regards to bring some great information to our readers from the entertainment...
Tellychakkar poll! Fan choses Allu Arjun over Kartik Aaryan in terms of swag, Read more
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan titled Shehzada is the current of the town, the movie has been the buzz ever...
Exclusive! Charul Bhavsar to join SOL Productions for Zee TV’s next
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. Some shows are all set for a launch in the...
Recent Stories
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kartik Aryan, Allu Arjun Shehzada,Kriti Sanon,Rohit Dhawan, T-series,Bhushan Kumar, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bollywood news, Bol
Tellychakkar poll! Fan choses Allu Arjun over Kartik Aaryan in terms of swag, Read more
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
Before Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding, here's a look at how cricketers and actresses' jodi got married
“Kabhi acting bhi kar lo showing body will not work” netizens trolls actress Akanksha Sharma for her latest photoshoot
“Kabhi acting bhi kar lo, showing body will not work” - netizens troll actress Akanksha Sharma for her latest photoshoot
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Exclusive! “I have not got much offer in movies but I have no regrets” Tia Bajpai on her acting journey
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?
Will Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada beat the box office collection of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo?