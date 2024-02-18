Fascinating! Aditya Dhar Explores New Horizons as Producer: A Shift Towards Solution-Oriented Approach

Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial prowess in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' delves into the realm of production with 'Article 370,' a move that has enriched his understanding of filmmaking and human dynamics.
MUMBAI: Reflecting on his transition from director to producer, Dhar emphasizes the transformative impact of 'Article 370,' which offers insights into the intricacies of filmmaking beyond the directorial lens. He elucidates, "The project has shaped me both as a filmmaker and a human being, providing me with a deeper understanding of the process of making films that is often missed when viewed from the director's lens."

Dhar acknowledges the distinction between the roles of director and producer, noting that while directors seek guidance from their teams, producers offer solutions and support. As a producer, Dhar embraces a solution-oriented approach, prioritizing the facilitation of the director's vision and streamlining the production process.

He elaborates on his role as a producer, stating, "As a director, you seek guidance; as a producer, you guide. It is all about giving your team the best you can with whatever constraints you have. You have their back. The difference is that a director drives the project, but a producer supports it."

Dhar underscores the collaborative nature of filmmaking, highlighting the importance of fostering a cohesive team environment. By assuming the role of a producer, he aims to empower his team and contribute to the seamless execution of the project.

With 'Article 370,' Dhar embarks on a new chapter in his career, embracing the multifaceted role of a producer while continuing to uphold his commitment to delivering impactful storytelling to audiences worldwide.

