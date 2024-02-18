Fascinating! Aditya Dhar Explores New Horizons as Producer: A Shift Towards Solution-Oriented Approach

MUMBAI: Reflecting on his transition from director to producer, Dhar emphasizes the transformative impact of 'Article 370,' which offers insights into the intricacies of filmmaking beyond the directorial lens. He elucidates, "The project has shaped me both as a filmmaker and a human being, providing me with a deeper understanding of the process of making films that is often missed when viewed from the director's lens."

Dhar acknowledges the distinction between the roles of director and producer, noting that while directors seek guidance from their teams, producers offer solutions and support. As a producer, Dhar embraces a solution-oriented approach, prioritizing the facilitation of the director's vision and streamlining the production process.

Also Read: Wow! Aditya Dhar on welcoming a baby while shooting for Article 370, “I got reminded of the Abhimanyu story…” and Yami Gautam Dhar on shooting while being pregnant, “I felt like it was always the two of us walking…”

He elaborates on his role as a producer, stating, "As a director, you seek guidance; as a producer, you guide. It is all about giving your team the best you can with whatever constraints you have. You have their back. The difference is that a director drives the project, but a producer supports it."

Dhar underscores the collaborative nature of filmmaking, highlighting the importance of fostering a cohesive team environment. By assuming the role of a producer, he aims to empower his team and contribute to the seamless execution of the project.

With 'Article 370,' Dhar embarks on a new chapter in his career, embracing the multifaceted role of a producer while continuing to uphold his commitment to delivering impactful storytelling to audiences worldwide.

Also Read:Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala