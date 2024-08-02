Wow! Aditya Dhar on welcoming a baby while shooting for Article 370, “I got reminded of the Abhimanyu story…” and Yami Gautam Dhar on shooting while being pregnant, “I felt like it was always the two of us walking…”

MUMBAI: Since the beginning of the year, we have been intrigued with a lot of announcements of upcoming movie and one of those movies is Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani and Arun Govil. With so many movies with promising trailers we already knew that this year is going to be amazing but the audience after all the trailers, the audience was waiting for the trailer of Article 370 as the audience previously enjoyed URI: The Surgical Strike. The movie comes from the same makers, this time Aditya Dhar takes on the seat of producer while Aditya Suhas Jambhale is the director.

Earlier, we reported to you about the trailer which really gave goose bumps to the audience. The visual effects, the dialogues and the BGM was loved by everyone.

Now the team of Article 370 got in a conversation with media where they spilled some beans and gave interesting insights. During the conversation when Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam were asked to reveal about Yami’s pregnancy, Aditya Dhar in a humorous tone said that it was a family affair. Talking further about it, Aditya Dhar said, “There’s a baby on the way. It was an amazing time because of the way we made the film and the way we got to know about the baby. I got reminded of the Abhimanyu story, the baby knows exactly about how article 370 was. Soon you will get to know if it’s going to be a Laxmi or a Ganesha.”

Yami and Aditya collaborated once again after URI: The Surgical Strike and Aditya was asked about his experience on collaborating one more time, Aditya said, “It was phenomenal. Yami is a thorough professional and she knows her sh*t really really well. I feel much honored, privileged and lucked out that I got married to her (Yami Gautam) because as a human being she is the best human beings you will ever meet. She is spiritual, religious, somebody who is very thorough about her work and very professional. If you call her at 6am for a shoot she will by 5.30 no matter what. And she will be ready, sitting and waiting. For that, she will get up at 3.30, take a shower and do pooja everyday no matter what. That ways I lucked out, professionally and personally. I think I am the luckiest guy in this world.”

Yami Gautam was asked if it was mentally taxing for her as she was shooting while getting to know that she is pregnant. To this Yami Gautam said, “If you are asking about the motherhood and everything coming together at the same time, I really would’ve done had Aditya not been there by my side. It was a home production but you know you are a part of something, there’s a responsibility as an actor and credibility as an actor that you consistently at it. We took precautions. It also wasn’t the time when you tell people okay this is what’s going to happen, it’s something which is no kept secret but luckily most of the stunts and the whole training bit, which was very rigorous training for weeks. I’d like to thank Keshav sir and Bhushan sir. So many emotions, so many thing of course. You want to be cautious, careful and I’m really thankful to the doctors who were supervising this, secretly. So we were left with mostly the talky portion or the walking part. All-in-all, this feels more than surreal, I mean your baby is also a part this. I felt like it was always the two of us walking, the two of us running, and two of us saying those lines.”

