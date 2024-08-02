Article 370 trailer out! Get ready for yet another power packed performance from Yami Gautam

MUMBAI : Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser and the poster was out recently, the movie that has directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale has great names like Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, well the teaser looked very promising and so the actress Yami Gautam, finally the trailer of the movie is out and surely it is looking very promising.

The trailer as we see speaks about the law of Article 370 and the pros and cons of it, and the team of Yami Gautam is fighting all the odds to get the enemies down, definitely the movie is going to ge a lesson for the ones who have no idea about the article and we can expect a good knowledgeable subject coming in the form of the movie. Well looking at the trailer one thing sure we can expect yet another powerful performance coming from the side of the actress Yami Gautam, indeed it has been a treat lately to see her intense side in her previous movies, also actors like Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi are looking very promising in the trailer and indeed their performance is one of the usp of the movie.

The strong BGM and music throughout the trailer was indeed enhancing the viewing experience, and we expect the same from the movie, indeed the trailer has set the intense tone right for the movie and we look forward to seeing the director's point of view on the topic.

The movie is directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and it is Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23, 2024.

