Article 370 trailer out! Get ready for yet another power packed performance from Yami Gautam

The trailer of Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi is finally out and it has all the elements that are required for an intense thriller based on the subject of terrorism
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Yami Gautam

MUMBAI : Movie Article 370 has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser and the poster was out recently, the movie that has directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale has great names like Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, well the teaser looked very promising and so the actress Yami Gautam, finally the trailer of the movie is out and surely it is looking very promising.

The trailer as we see speaks about the law of Article 370 and the pros and cons of it, and the team of Yami Gautam is fighting all the odds to get the enemies down, definitely the movie is going to ge a lesson for the ones who have no idea about the article and we can expect a good knowledgeable subject coming in the form of the movie. Well looking at the trailer one thing sure we can expect yet another powerful performance coming from the side of the actress Yami Gautam, indeed it has been a treat lately to see her intense side in her previous movies, also actors like Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi are looking very promising in the trailer and indeed their performance is one of the usp of the movie.

Also read- Wow! This first poster and look of actress Yami Gautam from movie Article 370 is out

The strong BGM and music throughout the trailer was indeed enhancing the viewing experience, and we expect the same from the movie, indeed the trailer has set the intense tone right for the movie and we look forward to seeing the director's point of view on the topic.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Article 370, do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie is directed by National Award-winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale and it is Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23, 2024.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!

Article 370 Yami Gautam Priyamani Arun Govil Vaibhav Tatwawadi new movie Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Family Table: Exciting! Chef Ranveer Brar to take us on a culinary journey with his food making skills and captivating narratives in this new cooking reality show
MUMBAI : Ranveer Brar is a well known name when it comes to cooking and food. The popular celebrity chef who is known...
OMG! Britney Spears reveals on Instagram that she ‘made out’ with Ben Affleck, deletes post later and makes her account private
MUMBAI : Britney Spears has been controversy’s favorite child. Wherever she goes, looks like trouble is sure to follow...
Spoiler Alert! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye New Promo: Amruta Slaps Virat, Igniting a Fiery Conflict
MUMBAI : The ZEE Hindi TV serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye  has captivated audiences with the evolving love story of...
Vanshaj: Oh No! DJ plans to force Yukti's reaction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Susheela to take a major decision
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline
MUMBAI : With the success of Gadar  and Gadar 2, fans are so looking forward to the thyroid installment of the Sunny...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gadar 2
Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline
Kriti Sanon
BO prediction! As per the buzz, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can score THIS much on day 1
Abbas–Mustan
Whoa! Humraaz 2 is all set to be made by Abbas–Mustan; will Bobby Deol return in the sequel?
Janhvi Kapoor
Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine in her latest photoshoot
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls more flat, the collection graph goes downwards
Yami Gautam
Congratulations! Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar to be parents soon; actress is five and a half months pregnant!