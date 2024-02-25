Fascinating! Aditya Suhas Jambhale: A Director with a Vision

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale discusses his film Article 370, his views on the political thriller, and the impact of the 2019 abrogation on Jammu & Kashmir.
MUMBAI: Aditya Suhas Jambhale, known for his insightful storytelling, delves into uncharted territory with his film Article 370. The Goan filmmaker, whose earlier works focused on Konkan and the Partition, now tackles the complex subject of the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

The genesis of Article 370 can be traced back to Jambhale's experience shooting his supernatural film, Baramulla. During this time, he spent four months in Kashmir, gaining a deeper understanding of the region. Encouraged by producer Aditya Dhar's trust in him, Jambhale embarked on the challenging task of shooting Article 370 in Kashmir, including in areas like Downtown Srinagar, where no shoot had occurred before.

Also Read:Interesting! Vaibhav Tatwawadi's Training for 'Article 370'

The film's release in an election year has sparked discussions about its balanced point of view. Jambhale, however, asserts that Article 370 focuses on the local Kashmiri perspective, highlighting how the abrogation has affected individuals on a personal level, such as a person selling goods on a shikara in Dal Lake.

Despite the political undertones, Jambhale emphasizes the film's intent to showcase the covert operation behind the abrogation, portraying it as a fascinating story of normalizing the most militarized zone and uniting India. He believes in the decision to render Article 370 redundant, seeing it as a step towards creating a unified India. Jambhale's stance reflects his desire as a filmmaker to have an opinion and to portray stories that resonate with his beliefs.

Article 370 is poised to be a thought-provoking film that explores the impact of a historic decision on the lives of individuals and the broader narrative of unity and identity in India.

Also Read: Article 370 trailer out! Get ready for yet another power packed performance from Yami Gautam

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Mid-day 

    
 

Aditya Suhas Jambhale Article 370 film Jammu & Kashmir abrogation perspective unity India Entertainment TellyChakkar
