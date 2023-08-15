Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting

MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls yesterday and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens.

Along with the old cast, some new faces were also seen and one of them is Simran Kaur. Here is all you need to know about the gorgeous actress. Simran was born and raised in Mumbai and graduated in Computer Science Engineering from KC College. Simran never imagined being an actress; in fact she aspired to be an athlete and wanted to represent India at the Olympics or Asian Games.

Simran however revealed that it was her parents who suggested she try her luck in films and that’s when she started her journey as a model and got featured in a Cadbury chocolate ad in 2017. She then featured in many Telugu films like Dirty Hari, Parichayam and Bangarraju.

Simran then decided to shift from Telugu films to Hindi films and gave back to back auditions but had no luck. Simran started losing her confidence and was on the verge of giving up acting altogether when she randomly landed in Mukesh Chhabra’s office one day. That is when her luck changed and after 2 months of auditioning, Simran finally got selected for the role of Muskaan in Gadar 2. She beat over 600 girls who auditioned for the role to get the part!

Interestingly, Simran is a black belt in Karate and in 8th grade used to take tuitions of smaller kids for which she was paid Rs 350, which was her first salary.

