Fascinating! Athiya Shetty Reveals Her Inspirational Source; Guess Who?

In an exclusive interview, Athiya Shetty spills the beans about her role model and a special quality she wishes to adopt.
MUMBAI: Athiya Shetty, the talented daughter of renowned actor Suniel Shetty, recently gave insights into her relationship with her father and the admirable traits she hopes to emulate from her parents. Their close bond often graces social media, showcasing a heartwarming father-daughter connection.

Speaking with ETimes, Athiya delved into her family dynamics, emphasizing that neither she nor her brother, Ahan Shetty, classify as typical daddy or mommy's children. The siblings share a unique relationship with both parents, providing a balanced support system.

Despite this, Athiya recognizes the distinct nature of each relationship and values the different perspectives they bring. She described her parents as 'friends' during her formative years, highlighting the presence of mutual respect in their household.

Also Read: Interesting! Athiya Shetty: A Star Daughter's Journey Beyond Box Office Setbacks

Discussing her brother Ahan's personality, Athiya noted his righteousness and thoughtfulness, particularly in avoiding arguments with their parents. She acknowledged her own resemblance to her father's personality, while Ahan takes after their mother, creating a harmonious balance within the family.

The conversation then shifted to Suniel Shetty's enduring legacy in the film industry. Athiya attributes her father's success to the goodwill he has earned over the years. Everywhere she goes, people express admiration for her father, recognizing his immense love and respect in the industry.

Reflecting on her mother, Mana Shetty, Athiya praised her independence and dedication to raising her and Ahan. She expressed her desire to inherit her parents' respect for people and time, considering them genuinely good-hearted individuals. Athiya values the life lessons her parents instilled, focusing on respect rather than just academic achievements during their upbringing.

The interview touched upon Athiya's marriage to cricketer KL Rahul, emphasizing Suniel Shetty's admiration for his son-in-law. The actor shared his sentiments about people trolling Rahul, expressing that it affects him more than it does the cricketer. Suniel Shetty remains supportive, echoing Rahul's confidence in letting his bat do the talking.

Also Read: Happy Anniversary! Suniel Shetty wishes daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on their first wedding anniversary

