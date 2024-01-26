Interesting! Athiya Shetty: A Star Daughter's Journey Beyond Box Office Setbacks

MUMBAI: In 2015, Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty, stepped into the film industry with "Hero," a film produced by Salman Khan. Despite the expectations associated with star kids, Athiya faced a challenging start as her debut film, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, failed to make an impact at the box office, leading to significant losses for Salman Khan.

Following the setback, Athiya Shetty appeared in "Mubarakan" in 2017 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Unfortunately, her second film fared no better, marking another box office disappointment in her career.

Her last film, "Motichoor Chaknachoor" in 2019, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, faced a similar fate, contributing to a string of consecutive flops. Despite these setbacks, Athiya Shetty took a hiatus from the film world after 2019.

However, Athiya Shetty's story takes an unexpected turn as she continues to lead a lavish lifestyle, earning substantial income through brand endorsements. Her ability to capitalize on brand partnerships showcases resilience and adaptability beyond the realm of films.

In January 2023, Athiya Shetty made headlines for a different reason—her marriage to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the year following their private ceremony at Suneil Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty's journey reflects the challenges faced by star kids in the film industry, where success is not guaranteed, and setbacks are part of the narrative. Despite the box office struggles, Athiya has found success in other domains, proving that a Bollywood career is just one facet of her multifaceted life.

Credit: DNA