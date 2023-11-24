Fascinating! Bigg Boss 17: Orry grabs everyone's attention through sharing picture with Salman Khan wearing ‘I’m A Liver’ T-shirt

Orhan posted a photo with reality show host and movie star Salman Khan, indicating his presence on the sets, though it's unclear if he's joining as a guest or a contestant.
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, frequently referred to as Orry, a viral sensation who gained notoriety in recent months for attending every Bollywood event and living with the Ambanis, the wealthiest family in India, has confirmed his entry into Bigg Boss 17. Orhan posted a photo with reality show host and movie star Salman Khan, indicating his presence on the sets, though it's unclear if he's joining as a guest or a contestant. 

(Also read: Woah! Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry takes social media by storm with his viral statement 'Liver'; Netizens react to it!

Orhan captioned the photo, saying, "Just leaving this here." In response to the post, Janhvi Kapoor, an actor and his best friend, asked, "Is the world ready." "Aap orry ke peeche...orry aapke peeche too..much fun," continued her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Take A Look:- 

His t-shirt with the words "I'm a liver," a statement he made that went viral on social media recently, attracted attention, though. In a recent interview, Orhan said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver."

He added, "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself." 

Netizens didn't hold back when the "liver" portion became viral, creating some amusing memes and comments in response. 

(Also read: Wow! Here are 7 things you need to know about every celebrity's BFF, Orhan Awartramani aka Orry

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Free Press Journal

