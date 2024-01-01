Fascinating! Kajol’s AI-generated PIC dressed as Hannibal from the show made quite a stir online; Call it ‘Project goals’

She only recently posted some AI-generated images of herself from Hannibal, her favorite television show. Referring to them as "project goals," she went on to say that she is really thrilled with what the technology has managed to do.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 18:00
movie_image: 
Kajol

MUMBAI : After breaking into the carrying-out scene in the 1990s, actress Kajol went on to star in more movies. Notably, the actress is well known for being versatile and for having experimented with a variety of genres in the world of entertainment.

(Also read: Wow! This is what Kajol would like to advice her 20-year old self, read more

One of the most popular American psychological thriller television shows is Hannibal. Actress Kajol appears to be the next fan in line, as she recently shared some AI-generated images of herself dressed as a villain from the show. She appears to be wearing an all-black avatar and has a captivating expression on her face in the two images that she posted to her Instagram account this morning.

She shared pictures with a note stating that she was so taken aback by the appearance that she might give it a try in person at some point and that the outcome was ultimately "worth it." Notably, she referred to Hannibal's goals as "project goals."

“I ended up taking the thought home..Worth it!! PS- I do like the look, might try it someday irl#myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook,” reads the caption of her post.

Following the captivating glances of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress in a wicked role from Hannibal, fans quickly shared an abundance of comments in the post's comment section. Although many called her a "hot villain," many others were more excited to see her actually appear in the show and play a role similar to that.

One of the “Wowzersss!! Love the look 2 so much and can see you in it, being a badass and smashing it!” Another one commented, “You need to play a role like this!” the third person said, “Wow, it will be wonderful to see you in such a style” “You as a hot villain. IM HERE FOR IT” “Fire” read one of the comments.

(Also read: Must Read! Kajol reveals why she does not need her husband Ajay Devgn’s validation, he says, “so much comes in between...”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 18:00

