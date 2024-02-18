Fascinating! Raghav Juyal opens up on portraying a 'Psychotic' villain in Karan Johar's 'Kill'; Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan ne bhi villain se hi start kiya tha’

MUMBAI: Karan Johar's production venture, Kill, has finally been given an Indian release date following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year. On July 5 of this year, The gory, action-packed film will be premiered in Indian theaters. In addition to Lakshya making a Bollywood debut, the film stars television personality Raghav Juyal as the antagonist Fani.

Though Raghav's audience has grown used to him as the television boy next door, in this Karan Johar-Guneet Monga film, he plays a "psychotic" villain. Speaking to a well-known news outlet about portraying a murderous villain, Raghav said, “My mother was there with me for the premiere. She couldn’t believe it. She was like, ‘Arre yaar tumhe yahi mila tha karne ko.’ She couldn’t recognise me for a while, she was scared. I said, ‘Mummy, I will have to do all kinds of characters. Shah Rukh Khan ne bhi villain se hi start kiya tha.’”

Regarding how Raghav was cast in Fani's role, he stated, “I was shooting for an independent film in Banaras with Ranveer Shorey and Sanjay Mishra ji when I got the chance to audition. When I met Guneet for the first time, she said, ‘I took 100s of auditions but couldn’t find anyone because it’s the lead character of the film.’ I read the script and said, ‘Bhai, I have to do this.’”

Raghav would have a strong network in the industry to get him meaty work following an outstanding career as a television host and have featured in some blockbuster films. The actor clarified that this was incorrect, though.

“There are a lot of hosts and big names in TV, sabki jaan pehchaan hai aaj kal sab se. You will only get a good role if your audition goes well. You can only rely on your craft because if Guneet Monga and Karan Johar are taking you for a project, they are taking you for the character you are playing. It’s not because I’m hosting or something like that. Guneet and I didn’t even know each other. Karan I knew before, but not Guneet,” he said.

Raghav added, “I’m doing another project with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga called Gyarah Gyarah in which I’m playing the protagonist. That is also audition-based. It only depends on how much hardwork you’re putting to better your craft. Ab 13 14 saal ho gaye hain mujhe jaan pehchaan producers ki parties main jaana, yeh karna voh karna. Isse kuch nahi hota hai.”

There has never been an Indian movie like Kill, according to numerous critics when it debuted at TIFF. Raghav responded to this by saying, “Yes, it is a violent blood bash. It’s not Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, its Khach Khach Hota Hai. We used to joke about that. Bohot bohot bohot violent hai. You should watch it in the theatre to enjoy it to the fullest. I said this in an interview and then Karan sir also took that line, ‘Himmat hai toh hall main aao.’”

Remembering his response when he saw himself at TIFF on the big screen, Raghav said, “I was almost crying. It was overwhelming for me. I couldn’t believe it as an actor. I have been appreciated so much by all the international critics. India ki toh aadat hai dekhni ki janta ko mujhe but udhar suddenly ek naya crowd tha. Guneet and I hugged each other for almost 10 minutes with tears in our eyes.”

Lakshya's character as the protagonist in Kill counterbalances Raghav's Fani, who is the antagonist. Raghav responded to Lakshya's Bollywood debut by saying, “I think I’ve not seen anyone do action better than him. In India, I haven’t seen anyone doing action with emotions better than him. He is amazing. He is so hardworking and helpful as an actor. We are best friends in Mumbai and we help each other with auditions. I love him.”

In Yudhra, which also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Raghav will once again take the role of the antagonist. Raghav informed the popular news portal, the movie would be released midway through 2024.

