Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor shares his desire to go on a road trip with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur, citing their craziness and fun-loving nature as the reason behind his choice.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 21:45
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: In a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which of his contemporaries he would choose to go on a road trip with. His surprising answer included Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur, citing their "crazy" and fun-filled personalities as the reason behind his choice.

The mention of Anushka and Ranbir's chemistry from their film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" adds an intriguing layer to the potential dynamics of this trio on a road trip. Fans are curious to see how their bond would translate off-screen into a real-life adventure.

Also Read: OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects, including Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," where he will portray Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and the KGF star as Raavan, have generated immense excitement among audiences. Additionally, his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War," alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, has sparked rumors of a character with shades of grey, adding further anticipation to his future filmography.

The idea of Ranbir, Anushka, and Aditya embarking on a road trip together has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, leaving many hopeful for a potential collaboration or film featuring this dynamic trio.

Also Read: Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma Aditya Roy Kapur Bollywood film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ramayana Love & War Nitesh Tiwari Sanjay Leela Bhansali Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 21:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
MUMBAI: Salman Khan, often referred to as 'Bhaijaan' by his fans, is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today....
Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, many child stars have left a lasting impact on audiences before stepping away from...
Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show
MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindi cinema, villains play an equally significant role in captivating audiences as...
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his admiration for the film Oppenheimer and its unique...
Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile acting skills, has starred in numerous comedy movies that have left...
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed
MUMBAI: In a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which of his contemporaries he would choose to go on a road...
Recent Stories
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
Rahul
Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path
Gulshan
Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show
Nawazuddin
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling
Akshay
Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL
Parineeti
Interesting! Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Juggling Two Careers After Marriage with Raghav Chadha