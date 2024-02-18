Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed

MUMBAI: In a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which of his contemporaries he would choose to go on a road trip with. His surprising answer included Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur, citing their "crazy" and fun-filled personalities as the reason behind his choice.

The mention of Anushka and Ranbir's chemistry from their film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" adds an intriguing layer to the potential dynamics of this trio on a road trip. Fans are curious to see how their bond would translate off-screen into a real-life adventure.

Also Read: OMG! Ranbir Kapoor made shocking revelations about THIS he regrets most being Rishi Kapoor’s son; Says 'I wish I could be more...'

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects, including Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana," where he will portray Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and the KGF star as Raavan, have generated immense excitement among audiences. Additionally, his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War," alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, has sparked rumors of a character with shades of grey, adding further anticipation to his future filmography.

The idea of Ranbir, Anushka, and Aditya embarking on a road trip together has sparked curiosity and excitement among fans, leaving many hopeful for a potential collaboration or film featuring this dynamic trio.

Also Read: Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla



