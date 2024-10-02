Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'

Dive into actress Sargun Mehta's sentiments as her career-defining films 'Angrej' and 'Qismat' get a special re-release, illuminating screens across Punjab during the Valentine's Day week.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 22:46
movie_image: 
Sargun

MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta is brimming with excitement as her cinematic gems, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' gear up for a special re-release coinciding with the Valentine's Day celebrations. Reflecting on the profound impact of these films on her professional journey, Sargun fondly reminisces how they shaped her career trajectory.

The silver screens of Punjab are set to dazzle once again with the timeless charm of 'Angrej' and the heartfelt narrative of 'Qismat.' 'Angrej,' directed by Simerjit Singh, marked Sargun's debut in Punjabi cinema in 2015, where she portrayed the role of Dhan Kaur alongside Amrinder Gill as Angrej 'Geja.'

For Sargun, 'Angrej' holds a special place as it served as her launchpad into the world of Punjabi cinema, laying the foundation for her illustrious career. Expressing her excitement, she shares, "Angrej was my first film in Punjab, and that's how I became the film heroine I am today. I feel like the most important role any project has played in my entire career has been Angrej."

Also Read:‘Producer Ho Toh aisi’ Sargun Mehta hosts a grand party for the cast of Udaariyaan! Check out the videos here!

Recalling the overwhelming love she received for her portrayal in 'Angrej,' Sargun reveals, "My name in 'Angrej' was Dhan Kaur, and even today, if I go to Canada, Australia, or any place in Punjab, they call me Dhan Kaur. I think it's because they relate to the character the most. I can't express this feeling in words."

In addition to 'Angrej,' Sargun's journey was further propelled by her role as Bani in the romantic masterpiece 'Qismat,' directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Despite initial skepticism, 'Qismat' broke barriers with its poignant storytelling, paving the way for diverse genres in Punjabi cinema.

Reflecting on the groundbreaking impact of 'Qismat,' Sargun reminisces, "I remember while shooting 'Qismat' and the trailer came out, everyone had a similar opinion, saying, 'You know it's a great trailer, but this sad, sensitive film won't work in Punjab; you need comedy.' It was such a breakthrough film."

As these transformative films grace the screens once again, Sargun Mehta eagerly anticipates reliving the moments that altered the course of her career. Amidst her cinematic triumphs, Sargun continues to explore new avenues, currently embracing the role of a producer for the show 'Dalchini.'

Also Read: Sargun Mehta meeting her fans is going to leave you in splits, check it out

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala 

    
 

Sargun Mehta Angrej Qismat re-release Valentine's Day Punjab Cinema Career Milestones Punjabi Actress TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 22:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Woah! Vishwa comes to know about Navya being responsible for the blast in the factory
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta is brimming with excitement as her cinematic gems, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' gear up for a...
What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case
MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, catapulted into the limelight following his involvement in the arrest of superstar Shah Rukh...
Did You Know! Don 3: The Predecessor to Ranveer Singh in Replacing Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is set to headline the much-awaited Don 3, succeeding Shah Rukh Khan. However, prior to his...
Exclusive! Actress Sarika Nawathe roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! "I am playing a senior lawyer and it was something different which I have never done before", Ankur Jain on his series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
MUMBAI:Actor Ankur Jain has been making his mark with his movies and OTT series over the time. He has been grabbing the...
Recent Stories
Sargun
Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sameer
What! ED Launches Money Laundering Probe Against Sameer Wankhede Over Alleged Bribery in Aryan Khan Case
Ranveer
Did You Know! Don 3: The Predecessor to Ranveer Singh in Replacing Shah Rukh Khan
Arjun
Amazing! Arjun Rampal Praises Co-star Vidyut Jammwal's Physique: Calls Him 'an Animal'
Vidyut
What! Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Detained by Railway Cops for Engaging in Hazardous Stunts
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol Set to Reprise Role as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 4; Release Date Revealed
Ayesha
Interesting! Ayesha Kapur, Young Rani Mukerji in "Black," Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again