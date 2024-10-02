Fascinating! Sargun Mehta Reflects on Career Milestones with Re-release of 'Angrej' & 'Qismat'

MUMBAI: Actress Sargun Mehta is brimming with excitement as her cinematic gems, 'Angrej' and 'Qismat,' gear up for a special re-release coinciding with the Valentine's Day celebrations. Reflecting on the profound impact of these films on her professional journey, Sargun fondly reminisces how they shaped her career trajectory.

The silver screens of Punjab are set to dazzle once again with the timeless charm of 'Angrej' and the heartfelt narrative of 'Qismat.' 'Angrej,' directed by Simerjit Singh, marked Sargun's debut in Punjabi cinema in 2015, where she portrayed the role of Dhan Kaur alongside Amrinder Gill as Angrej 'Geja.'

For Sargun, 'Angrej' holds a special place as it served as her launchpad into the world of Punjabi cinema, laying the foundation for her illustrious career. Expressing her excitement, she shares, "Angrej was my first film in Punjab, and that's how I became the film heroine I am today. I feel like the most important role any project has played in my entire career has been Angrej."

Recalling the overwhelming love she received for her portrayal in 'Angrej,' Sargun reveals, "My name in 'Angrej' was Dhan Kaur, and even today, if I go to Canada, Australia, or any place in Punjab, they call me Dhan Kaur. I think it's because they relate to the character the most. I can't express this feeling in words."

In addition to 'Angrej,' Sargun's journey was further propelled by her role as Bani in the romantic masterpiece 'Qismat,' directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Despite initial skepticism, 'Qismat' broke barriers with its poignant storytelling, paving the way for diverse genres in Punjabi cinema.

Reflecting on the groundbreaking impact of 'Qismat,' Sargun reminisces, "I remember while shooting 'Qismat' and the trailer came out, everyone had a similar opinion, saying, 'You know it's a great trailer, but this sad, sensitive film won't work in Punjab; you need comedy.' It was such a breakthrough film."

As these transformative films grace the screens once again, Sargun Mehta eagerly anticipates reliving the moments that altered the course of her career. Amidst her cinematic triumphs, Sargun continues to explore new avenues, currently embracing the role of a producer for the show 'Dalchini.'

