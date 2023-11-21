Fascinating! Tiger Shroff all set to kick start filming for 'Rambo' in March, Directed by Rohit Dhawan in Siddharth Anand’s production

MUMBAI: Prior to the pandemic, Tiger Shroff became well-known to the general public and established himself as the action star of the Hindi film industry. However, over the past two years, he has been linked to subpar films like Ganapath, Heropanti 2, and Baaghi 3, which has hurt his popularity among viewers. As per the popular news portal's report, Tiger Shroff will begin filming Rambo in March 2024.

A source close to the development revealed, “The Indian version of Rambo will be directed by Rohit Dhawan with Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios as the producer. The script is locked and the prep work is going on in full swing. Rohit and Siddharth are having all sorts of discussions with various action teams as the idea is to create an action spectacle that does justice to the legacy of Hollywood Original Film.”

In addition to being filmed in India and abroad, Rambo is currently being sought after. The source went on to say that in this massive action adventure, the team hopes to create new ways to engage Tiger, “With Jio Studios as the production partner, Sid, and Rohit are all set to go big on the budget front. The idea is to amp up the film on the scale front and re-invent Tiger Shroff as Rambo, It's a story which has been reworked keeping the sensibilities of Indian Audience in mind.”

To maintain the mystery of the movie's appearance, Tiger Shroff will also be reducing his social media posts and press appearances prior to the Rambo filming. Tiger Shroff is anticipated to complete filming Hero No. 1 (Mission Eagle) under the direction of Jagan Shakti, which reunites him with Disha Patani following Baaghi 2, before moving on to Rambo. The actor is also committed to completing a stand-alone police movie for Rohit Shetty and is in talks to work on a feature film under Karan Johar's brand, Dharma.

