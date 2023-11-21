Fascinating! Tiger Shroff all set to kick start filming for 'Rambo' in March, Directed by Rohit Dhawan in Siddharth Anand’s production

However, over the past two years, he has been linked to subpar films like Ganapath, Heropanti 2, and Baaghi 3, which has hurt his popularity among viewers. As per the popular news portal's report, Tiger Shroff will begin filming Rambo in March 2024.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 19:17
movie_image: 
Tiger

MUMBAI: Prior to the pandemic, Tiger Shroff became well-known to the general public and established himself as the action star of the Hindi film industry. However, over the past two years, he has been linked to subpar films like Ganapath, Heropanti 2, and Baaghi 3, which has hurt his popularity among viewers. As per the popular news portal's report, Tiger Shroff will begin filming Rambo in March 2024.

Also read:Wow! Tiger Shroff gears up for THESE films releasing in the next two years, take a look

A source close to the development revealed, “The Indian version of Rambo will be directed by Rohit Dhawan with Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios as the producer. The script is locked and the prep work is going on in full swing. Rohit and Siddharth are having all sorts of discussions with various action teams as the idea is to create an action spectacle that does justice to the legacy of Hollywood Original Film.”

In addition to being filmed in India and abroad, Rambo is currently being sought after. The source went on to say that in this massive action adventure, the team hopes to create new ways to engage Tiger, “With Jio Studios as the production partner, Sid, and Rohit are all set to go big on the budget front. The idea is to amp up the film on the scale front and re-invent Tiger Shroff as Rambo, It's a story which has been reworked keeping the sensibilities of Indian Audience in mind.”

To maintain the mystery of the movie's appearance, Tiger Shroff will also be reducing his social media posts and press appearances prior to the Rambo filming. Tiger Shroff is anticipated to complete filming Hero No. 1 (Mission Eagle) under the direction of Jagan Shakti, which reunites him with Disha Patani following Baaghi 2, before moving on to Rambo. The actor is also committed to completing a stand-alone police movie for Rohit Shetty and is in talks to work on a feature film under Karan Johar's brand, Dharma.

Also read: Shocking! Tiger Shroff’s remuneration drops due to this shocking reason

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Credit- Pinkvilla

Tiger Shroff TIGER SHROFF FANS Heropanti 2 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Pooja Entertainment Ganapath South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 19:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss gives an ultimatum to the housemates to clean the house or else they would have to face this serve punishment
MUMBAI : Since Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun there is a lot of drama and fights happening in the house that is keeping...
Exclusive! "When I came to know Nikhil is making a movie, I started chasing him" Abhishek Banerjee on getting Apurva
MUMBAI : Casting director and actor Abhishek Banerjee is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have, especially on...
Udaariyaan: OMG! Jordan marks his entry to separate Armaan and Aasma
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Exclusive! "I have done the food delivery job for a week to understand this character" Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey
MUMBAI : Actor Sahil Mehta has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution,...
Woah! Karan Johar reveals how Vishal - Shekhar were traumatized with Ishq Wala Love, believed that it 'made no sense'
MUMBAI: The 2012 film Student Of The Year marked the Bollywood debuts of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun...
Oh no! Anurag Kashyap suffered from two heart attacks after Maximum City was shelved, the filmmaker reveals that he 'lost it'
MUMBAI : After the controversy surrounding Saif Ali Khan and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s Tandav, several filmmakers had to...
Recent Stories
Farrey
Exclusive! "I have done the food delivery job for a week to understand this character" Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farrey
Exclusive! "I have done the food delivery job for a week to understand this character" Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey
Karan
Woah! Karan Johar reveals how Vishal - Shekhar were traumatized with Ishq Wala Love, believed that it 'made no sense'
ANURAG KASHYAP
Oh no! Anurag Kashyap suffered from two heart attacks after Maximum City was shelved, the filmmaker reveals that he 'lost it'
Tiger 3
Must Read! World cup or the flat content, what was the reason of downfall Tiger 3 collection
Neha Sharma
Shocking! Neha Sharma opens up about the unexpected replacement by an influencer in the film due to THIS surprising reason
Arjun
Shocking! Here is why Arjun kapoor starrer The Lady Killer went disaster and unnoticed