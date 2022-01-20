Fashion! Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor looked jazzy in their classy outfits outside Pilates classes

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on Thursday caught the attention of paps outside their Pilates classes. Both the sisters did not fail to add a dash of style, keeping their look simple yet comfy as they stepped out of the premises.

While Janhvi Kapoor bloomed like a sunflower in a yellow crop top which was paired with blue denims. Animal printed statement bag and pink face mask rounded off her entire look. Meanwhile, sleek hair left open added grace to her casuals.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor opted for a funky lilac sweatshirt which was matched with gym shorts. Comfy slippers and a white face mask finished the young star-kid’s attire.

Previously, she also announced the completion of her movie, Milli via social media. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

Speaking of Khushi Kapoor, she aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. She is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies starring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan.

Credit: Pinkvilla



