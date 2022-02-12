Fashionista! Ananya Pandey dons herself in a dashing yellow corset top that costs Rs. 30000

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the stylish actresses whose looks are widely popular among her fans. Ever since the actress has been promoting her now-released film Gehraiyaan, she has served some major fashion inspiration. From strappy dresses to body-hugging outfits. She never fails to amaze the fashion police with her dressing sense.

Ananya looked like a ray of sunshine in a stunning yellow corset top and skirt, as she smiled for the camera. Fans loved Ananya's look and dropped love and heart emojis in the comment section.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya went for a corset top by 'ROZIE Corsets', a brand that specialises in making gorgeous corsets with a unique twist.

The cost of her cute top is Rs 27,400 on its official website, fancy isn't it! Ananya completed her look with a yellow skirt and rocked this monotone look like an ultimate stunner. She paired her outfit with white heels that has a transparent strap at the front.

Apart from her outfit, she balanced her look with minimal makeup. She went for a soft eyeshadow on her lids, muted peachy blush for her cheeks, and a nude lip shade to pull the whole look together. She flaunted her wavy tresses in a messy ponytail and wore some fine jewellery to add an oomph factor!

Ananya's role as Tia Khanna in Gehraiyaan is receiving a positive response from the audience. The film was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles. It is a Shakun Batra directorial.

