'Film Nahin Chalegi to side Business mein Circus kholna padega na,' say Netizens on this stunt video of Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to this latest and video check out the comments below.
MUMBAI :The khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time not only with his beautiful acting contribution but also with his action sequences and stunts. No doubt he is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood industry who is the major fitness inspiration from B Town.

His recent release was the film Selfiee where Emraan Hashmi co-starred.

Having said that, as we can see, this latest video of the actor Akshay Kumar is getting viral all over the internet as he was seen performing a stunt during the live performance during his entertainment tour.

The fans are not keeping calm but are praising and appreciating the actor for his efforts and his stunt at this age, however, many people are trolling the actor for different reasons. 

Check out the comments below

As we all know that the recent releases Akshay Kumar are not doing good business at the box office of India and are getting flopped. Many people are saying that now that the movies are not working, this is his side business, whereas many people are saying that his movies are not working and he has to do this side business of a circus.

Well what are your views on the movies which are not performing well at the box office of India and on this latest video of the actor Akshay Kumar along with these comments? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

About Author

