Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack

The actor from Golmaal has finally been discharged from hospital. The actor's wife thanked everyone on Instagram, especially God, those who helped Shreyas, friends from the film industry, and fans, in addition to sharing an update.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Shreyas Talpade

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who starred in several classic movies including Golmaal Again and Om Shanti Om, had a serious heart attack last week. When the intense shoot was over, he had a heart attack. The actor's family sent him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Following an angioplasty, his health was reported to be stable.

(Also read: Shreyas Talpade heart attack: Shocking! “His heart had stopped for about ten minutes”, Bobby Deol)

The actor from Golmaal has finally been discharged from hospital. The actor's wife thanked everyone on Instagram, especially God, those who helped Shreyas, friends from the film industry, and fans, in addition to sharing an update.

She added caption, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Deepti stated in a formal statement on Friday, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days."

She also thanked the medical staff for their skills, superb treatment, and prompt attention. Bobby Deol, a close friend of Shreyas, previously said that his heart stopped after a 10-minute heart attack. Actor Animal revealed to a popular news portal, "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine."

Fans had been concerned by this. They might now exhale with relief as the actor is doing well. His next appearance is in the multi-star comedy Welcome To Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar. He is also working on the Kangana Ranaut film Emergency.

(Also read: Relief! Shreyas Talpade’s wife Deepti gives an official statement on the actor’s health; saying ‘Will be discharged in a few days’)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Times Now

Shreyas Talpade Deepti Talpade angioplasty Golmaal 3 Dor Om Shanti Om Iqbal Poster Boys Housefull 2 Movie News Bobby Deol Golmaal Returns Welcome to Sajjanpur Golmaal Again Pushpa: The Rise Poshter Boyz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi unaware of Reeva and Ishaan’s past love story
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Shocking! Mastermind Omi gets Adi arrested in alcohol scam
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who starred in several classic movies including Golmaal Again and Om Shanti Om, had a...
Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!
MUMBAI: The makers of the much-awaited movie Dunki threw a celebrity-only private screening at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film (...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba brings Mannat to Angad’s bail hearing
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama to face biggest trouble after landing America
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
Latest Video
Related Stories
Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal
Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!
Sameer Wankhede
OMG! Sameer Wankhede comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son dialogue; Says ‘I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those…’
pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Pankaj
Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali
Pankaj
Exclusive! “This movie and the character has changed my life in the past 6 months” Pankaj Tripathi on the character preparation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sandeep
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!