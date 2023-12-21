Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who starred in several classic movies including Golmaal Again and Om Shanti Om, had a serious heart attack last week. When the intense shoot was over, he had a heart attack. The actor's family sent him to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Following an angioplasty, his health was reported to be stable.

(Also read: Shreyas Talpade heart attack: Shocking! “His heart had stopped for about ten minutes”, Bobby Deol)

The actor from Golmaal has finally been discharged from hospital. The actor's wife thanked everyone on Instagram, especially God, those who helped Shreyas, friends from the film industry, and fans, in addition to sharing an update.

She added caption, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Deepti stated in a formal statement on Friday, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days."

She also thanked the medical staff for their skills, superb treatment, and prompt attention. Bobby Deol, a close friend of Shreyas, previously said that his heart stopped after a 10-minute heart attack. Actor Animal revealed to a popular news portal, "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine."

Fans had been concerned by this. They might now exhale with relief as the actor is doing well. His next appearance is in the multi-star comedy Welcome To Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar. He is also working on the Kangana Ranaut film Emergency.

(Also read: Relief! Shreyas Talpade’s wife Deepti gives an official statement on the actor’s health; saying ‘Will be discharged in a few days’)

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Times Now