Finally! Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife Rupali Barua shares Heartfelt conversation with son before the wedding; ‘We had a very good conversation’

MUMBAI : At the age of 57, actor Ashish Vidyarthi wed fashion businesswoman Rupali Barua in Kolkata. The pair has received praise and criticism from various sources since their wedding. Rupali discussed the unfavourable reactions they received following the announcement in an interview with a well-known news website.

She said, “I did not give a damn because I don’t know those people. They have seen something that is very un-obvious, for normal people, because they don’t know about it. It didn’t affect me so much because I didn’t read the comments so much. My close ones are supporting me, I don’t need any other validation.”

Negative remarks and opinions didn't affect Ashish either. Although some people would find their choices odd, he asserted that every person's life is unique. The actor and Piloo Vidyarthi have a son named Arth Vidyarthi; they were formerly married to each other. Rupali also mentioned that she had met Arth and remarked on how friendly and lovely their encounter had been. She stated, “He’s a very sweet boy. We had a very good conversation, nothing serious, just discussing what he is doing. It was just general talk; it was very normal. He’s a very sweet boy, we met very warmly. It was a short but very nice encounter.”

Ashish added that he and his ex-partner talked to their child before deciding to end their relationship. They pondered and worked through their emotions in secret for a long period. He stated, “Being given this opportunity by the universe is a big thing. Any other thing is small. I know what I have been missing. To find a companion at this age is a blessing.”

