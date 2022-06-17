Finally! Kiara Advani breaks her silence on her break-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra

MUMBAI: Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame Kiara Advani is one such actress who never fails to grab the limelight either for trolls or her break up rumours with Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Now, finally the actress has opened up on her break up rumours with the ‘Student Of The Year’ actor.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s break-up rumours have created a stir among the netizens. However, the duo were recently seen together at the screening of screening of Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ 2 which has turned into a Box Office hit.

Now, reacting to the breakup and patch-up rumours with Sidharth, Kiara was quoted saying, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it. Who is this source? I want to know who these mirch masala wale sources are?"

In the well-acclaimed movie Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara could be seen engaging on-screen. Fans have been rooting for them ever since on social media.

