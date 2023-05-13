Finally! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha pose for the media post engagement, check it out

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. But, the couple did not speak about it and even ignored the question when paparazzi asked them about it.

Later, there were reports that on 13th May they are getting engaged in Delhi and the report turned out to be true. A few days ago, Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi, and today, Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra also reached the capital for the ceremony.

Also read - Congratulations! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engaged; actress shares pictures from her engagement ceremony

While the pictures and videos from the venue started making it to the social media, everyone was waiting for a picture of Parineeti and Raghav. Finally, Parineeti has made it official. The Ishaqzaade actress took to social media to announce her engagement with Raghav.

While a lot of things were not disclosed before the engagement and fans were getting impatient to know about their engagement, now finally post engagement, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posed for the media. Seeing them, everyone's heart melted as the chemistry was so visible and so amazing.

Check out the post below:

Tell us what you feel about this lovely couple, in the comments section below.

Also read - Wow! From the guest list to venue and outfits, here is all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement today

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more such updates.