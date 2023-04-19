Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look

This is how Parineeti Chopra answered when asked about her wedding. The reaction is priceless.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 16:01
movie_image: 
reacted on her marriage questio

MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies, characters and looks. She is one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry. The actress is currently making headlines for her relationship with political leader Raghav Chaddha.

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra is dating Raghav Chadda and the couple have been spotted around the city many a times during their lunch and dinner dates.a

Also, there are news about their marriage happening soon. Recently, Parineeti Chopra reacted for the first time on asking about her marriage.

 

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

As we can see in this video, actress Parineeti Chopra was clicked around the city and asked about her marriage. To this, she gave a big smile and was seen blushing and running away.

Indeed, the blush and the smile gave a green signal that something is cooking and soon, we would be hearing wedding bells in the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on this reaction of actress Parineeti Chopra on her marriage and how excited are you for her? Do let us know in the comment section below.
 
For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –  WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra WEDDING Priyanka Chopra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 16:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv Thakare joins the action-packed lineup for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI :Get ready for an adrenaline-packed thrill ride as India's favorite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Finally! Shiv Thakre reveals how he is preparing for the upcoming season
MUMBAI :    Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Really! Krushna Abhishek opens up about rumors of him returning to the Kapil Sharma Show, says “Baat paise par hi…”
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years ....
OMG! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein can’t wait anymore to see Satya and Sai’ wedding and are using THIS trend is proof of it! Check out some of the best reactions!
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless...
Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look
MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies, characters and looks....
Katha Ankahee: Curious! Katha shocked by Neerja’s question, Viaan gives time to Katha
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Recent Stories
reacted on her marriage questio
Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha
WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal
Shehnaaz Gill
Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Satish Kaushik
WOW! Did you know Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik had discussed Tere Naam 2?
Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart
WOW! Priyanka Chopra is still desi at heart and THIS Insta post of her is a proof
Adipurush
Woah! Adipurush to have its World Premiere at Tribeca Festival; while fans call Prabhas 'global star', netizens say 'International embarrassment'
Simran Kaur
Sexy! Here are times when Simran Kaur raised temperatures with her hotness