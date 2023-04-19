Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look

MUMBAI : Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies, characters and looks. She is one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry. The actress is currently making headlines for her relationship with political leader Raghav Chaddha.

As per reports, Parineeti Chopra is dating Raghav Chadda and the couple have been spotted around the city many a times during their lunch and dinner dates.a

Also, there are news about their marriage happening soon. Recently, Parineeti Chopra reacted for the first time on asking about her marriage.

As we can see in this video, actress Parineeti Chopra was clicked around the city and asked about her marriage. To this, she gave a big smile and was seen blushing and running away.

Indeed, the blush and the smile gave a green signal that something is cooking and soon, we would be hearing wedding bells in the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on this reaction of actress Parineeti Chopra on her marriage and how excited are you for her? Do let us know in the comment section below.



