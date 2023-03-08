Finally! Sadak 2 famed Chrisann Pereira returns to Mumbai after being cleared of Drug trafficking charges in UAE

MUMBAI: Mumbai based dancer actor Chrisann Pereira was arrested by the UAE authorities for drug trafficking at the beginning of April. The actress was caught at the airport by the authorities with drugs and was jailed in Sharjah. Chrisann’s family said that Chrisann is innocent and has been framed. Her brother Kevin told a news portal, “We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket,”

Chrisann finally arrived in Mumbai late Wednesday night and heaved a sigh of relief as she hugged her brother at the airport. The Batla House actress’s arrival was confirmed by the joint commissioner of police. Her brother Kevin Pereira uploaded a video of the emotional reunion and captioned it, “Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us. I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back.”

Chrisann was to meet the Mumbai police commissioner along with the crime branch team this morning.

Kevin also shared a social media story where he gave few updates about Chrisann’s case and thanked hsi followers for their support and love.

As per the police, the two men reportedly hid drugs in the trophy that Chrisann was carrying.

