FINALLY: Shah Rukh Khan reveals the REAL REASON behind the BIG FIGHT with Salman Khan!

MUMBAI : Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the two superstars of Bollywood were once extremely good friends and only recently have they let bygones be bygones and moved ahead of their differences.

Shah Rukh was trying to convince him to get married and that led to their fight. “Maine usko kaha ki main ghar jaata hoon toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Biwi hoti hai toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Salman ne kaha, ‘Main jab ghar jaata hoon, meri biwi nahi hai, isliye mujhe usse aur zyada khushi hoti hai’ (I told him that when I go home and see my wife, it gives me joy. Salman told me that it gives him even more joy when he goes home and does not have to see a wife),” Shah Rukh said jokingly. He added, “Maine kaha main ghar jaata hoon toh meri laadli mere godh mein baithti hai, mujhe khushi hoti hai. Usne bola, ‘Main ghar jaata hoon, mere godh mein bohot saari laadliyaan baithti hai, mujhe aur bhi zyada khushi hoti hai.’ Toh isi baat pe humara jhagda sa ho gaya (I told him that when I go home, my dearest girl comes and sits on my lap, giving me joy. Salman said that when he goes home, many of his dearest girls come and sit on his lap, giving him even more joy. This is what we ended up fighting over).”

They also decided to exchange their clothes. They exchanged their jackets after which SRK told Salman, “Maine weight lose kiya hia aur tune gain kiya hai. Kaafi charbi chadh gayi hai tujhe.”

