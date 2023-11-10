Finally! The Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans, check out the videos

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 81 today and we can see many pictures and posts floating all over the internet where we the fans are showering all the love for the superstar.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:13
movie_image: 
amitabh bachchan bday

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to The Shahenshah of Indian cinema and the megastar Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the popular names at the global level, he is not only one of the versatile actors but also considered as an instruction of acting by several. The megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 81 today and we can see many pictures and posts floating all over the internet where we the fans are showering all the love for the superstar.

Also read - Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! At the age of 81 too, the Shahenhah is the highest earner in the family

While we know Amitabh Bachchan for a variety of his characters, the Mega Star has become the face of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and has won everyone’s hearts with his hosting.

We have all been waiting for the Big B to come out of his bungalow and join the celebration. The time is finally here and the Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans.

Check out the video below:

While we are happy for the Star, we cannot miss out on the love that some of his fans are expressing on his birthday outside the bungalow. The craziness of the fans is worth watching and we can see how there are so many videos and pictures making rounds on social media.

Check out the video below to see how some fans joined the celebration:

Also read -Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan recalls an astonishing incident from the film Sholay set when Dharmendra fired a real gun; Says 'Main Bach Gaya'

Show us your love for the Big B, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Amitabh Bachchan Big B Bollywood mega star Bollywood actor Bollywood News ott news Dharmendra Sholay Deewar Shehenshah Agnipath birthday celebration Jalsa Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Navya Nanda TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 17:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Happy Birthday Ronit Roy! Before playing Rishabh Bajaj, the actor mesmerized fans with these roles
MUMBAI : Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as...
Whao! Akshay Kumar opens up about his film Mission Raniganj, says, "It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab"
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one...
Finally! The Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans, check out the videos
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Manveer plans to announce Seerat and Angad’s marriage on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Titli: Oh No! Titli pretends to be trouble, Plans to help Chiku recover from this condition
MUMBAI : Star Plus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Vanshaj: Anxious! Shobhana becomes nervous as Yuvika gets a sketch of her attacker
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Whao! Akshay Kumar opens up about his film Mission Raniganj, says, "It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Whao! Akshay Kumar opens up about his film Mission Raniganj, says, "It was a great honor to play Gill Sahab"
YAARIYAN 2
Must Read! Ahead of release of Yaariyan 2, have a look at the movies based on friendship
Girish Vishwa
OMG! Musician Girish Vishwa narrates his horrific ordeal in Israel, “I could hear the noises of missiles and explosions”
Kangana Ranaut
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Wow! From Kangana Ranut to Deepika Padukone, actors who got hand-written letters from the veteran superstar
kanikka kapur
Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “I’m the kind of person who likes to do meaningful content rather than some light-hearted content where you don’t take away anything.”
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol approached to play Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana helmed by Nitesh Tiwari