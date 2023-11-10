Finally! The Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans, check out the videos

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to The Shahenshah of Indian cinema and the megastar Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the popular names at the global level, he is not only one of the versatile actors but also considered as an instruction of acting by several. The megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned 81 today and we can see many pictures and posts floating all over the internet where we the fans are showering all the love for the superstar.

While we know Amitabh Bachchan for a variety of his characters, the Mega Star has become the face of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and has won everyone’s hearts with his hosting.

We have all been waiting for the Big B to come out of his bungalow and join the celebration. The time is finally here and the Mega Star has come out to celebrate his birthday with his fans.

Check out the video below:

While we are happy for the Star, we cannot miss out on the love that some of his fans are expressing on his birthday outside the bungalow. The craziness of the fans is worth watching and we can see how there are so many videos and pictures making rounds on social media.

Check out the video below to see how some fans joined the celebration:

