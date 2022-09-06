Finally! Zaheer Iqbal’s sister opens up about his relationship with Dabangg actress, Read to know more

Rumoured couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will share the screen space together for the first time in their upcoming project Double XL

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured relationship with Zaheer Iqbal is doing headlines nowadays, especially after his loved-up birthday post for the actress which stated “I love you”.

Now, Zaheer’s sister broke her silence on their relationship. Zaheer’s sister simply denied talking about their relationship and said, “I don't want to comment on this."

Sonakshi and Zaheer have been making headlines owing to their rumoured relationship. Often, the two are seen hanging out in Mumbai together.

After Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship gained momentum, the actress reacted to the news in a hilarious video on Instagram. She posted a video with a caption which reads, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant in getting me married)?"

A few days back, Zaheer opened up about his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha during an interview with India Today. He said, “Now it has been so long, I don't even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her, then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zaheer Iqbal will be next seen in Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha.

