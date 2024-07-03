Fire erupts at Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-storey Mumbai residence, No injuries have been reported

Three giant tankers, one breathing apparatus van, and four fire engines were sent to the 17-story high-rise building in record time. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of yet. Locals claim that the building's 13th-floor kitchen is where the fire started. According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez lives in a magnificent five-bedroom apartment in the building.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 10:20
movie_image: 
Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides in the Pali Hill neighborhood of Bandra West at Nawroj Hill Society, where a fire broke out. Three giant tankers, one breathing apparatus van, and four fire engines were sent to the 17-story high-rise building in record time. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of yet. Locals claim that the building's 13th-floor kitchen is where the fire started. According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez lives in a magnificent five-bedroom apartment in the building.

(Also read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls actress Chahatt Khanna a ‘trained liar’, says, “what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?”)

According to a civic official cited by PTI, “The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM.” According to the caller's information, the fire is contained in a room on the 14th level of the Nawroj Hill Society.

In July of last year, a video featuring the exterior of Jacqueline Fernandez's new, lavish home in Bandra West, Mumbai's Pali Hill neighborhood went popular on social media. The building has several housing options, including a Mansion, Sky Villa, Penthouse, and Suites. It's interesting to note that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other celebrities all reside in the area.

Famous people who live nearby include Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. The opulent quadruplex that power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are presently building faces the sea, and it is rumored that they also intend to move to the same neighborhood.

Jacqueline is set to make her big screen debut in Hollywood soon, sharing a screen with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme. The actress recently posted a picture of herself with the actor to social media, and it quickly gained popularity. She further stated that the action star and she had filmed the movie in Italy.

(Also read: Chahatt Khanna sued for Rs 100 crores by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for her claims of being proposed by him in jail)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Jacqueline Fernandes Murder 2 Housefull 2 Race 2 Best Supporting Actress Kick Vikrant Rona Housefull 3 Judwaa 2 Sukesh Chandrashekhar TV News Enforcement Directorate Delhi's Mandoli jail TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 10:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!
MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on television.The show featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Here comes breaking news from the den of TellyChakkar!While early morning our scribes are fishing for the...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the visionary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend...
Ahead of Women's Day 2024, Rashami Desai talks about the importance of never giving up, shares an inspiring story for fans
MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry and we all...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi accepts her marriage with Ishaan!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.Starring Bhavika...
Rhea Chakraborty granted consent for a Thailand vacation following the cancellation of the look-out circular by the Bombay High Court
MUMBAI: The actor Rhea Chakraborty has been granted permission to go on a family vacation to Thailand. The approval...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty granted consent for a Thailand vacation following the cancellation of the look-out circular by the Bombay High Court
Pulkit
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda to have a 4 day wedding affair in Delhi
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals that his wife threatens to leave him for this reason
Prabhas
Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a Kalki 2898 AD song in Italy
Shaan
Trending News Today: From Shaan's inspiration to Kiran Rao's major revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news