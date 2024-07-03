Fire erupts at Jacqueline Fernandez's 17-storey Mumbai residence, No injuries have been reported

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez resides in the Pali Hill neighborhood of Bandra West at Nawroj Hill Society, where a fire broke out. Three giant tankers, one breathing apparatus van, and four fire engines were sent to the 17-story high-rise building in record time. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of yet. Locals claim that the building's 13th-floor kitchen is where the fire started. According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez lives in a magnificent five-bedroom apartment in the building.

According to a civic official cited by PTI, “The fire broke out in the residential building situated on Nargis Dutt Road at around 8 PM.” According to the caller's information, the fire is contained in a room on the 14th level of the Nawroj Hill Society.

In July of last year, a video featuring the exterior of Jacqueline Fernandez's new, lavish home in Bandra West, Mumbai's Pali Hill neighborhood went popular on social media. The building has several housing options, including a Mansion, Sky Villa, Penthouse, and Suites. It's interesting to note that Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and other celebrities all reside in the area.

Famous people who live nearby include Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. The opulent quadruplex that power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are presently building faces the sea, and it is rumored that they also intend to move to the same neighborhood.

Jacqueline is set to make her big screen debut in Hollywood soon, sharing a screen with action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme. The actress recently posted a picture of herself with the actor to social media, and it quickly gained popularity. She further stated that the action star and she had filmed the movie in Italy.

