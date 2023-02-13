Chahatt Khanna sued for Rs 100 crores by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for her claims of being proposed by him in jail

MUMBAI: After actress Jacqueline Fernandez was in the news for her involvement with Imprisoned alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, now Chahatt Khanna has come into focus. Previously Sukesh had sent a handwritten letter where he had cleared Jacqueline’s name clearly mentioning that he and Jaqueline Fernandez were in a relationship and if he has given her gifts it's really not her fault. He even said that it is very unfortunate that her name was dragged into this scam.

Sukesh later released another letter where he has said that he never proposed to Television actress Chahatt Khanna when she met him in Tihar Jail. He sent out this letter after Khanna claimed that she was forced to visit him in jail and he also went down on his knees and proposed marriage to her. She said that she is married with two kids, he stated that he is not the right man for her.

Sukesh who is in Mandoli jail wrote in his letter, “I have no interest to date or being with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and the advance was paid.”

He went on to write, “She claims that she was tricked by Pinky (Chadrashekhar’s aide Pinky Irani), so I would want to ask, an actress who has done so many projects and a well-connected person, how can she blindly trust someone and travel all the way to Delhi and come to Tihar Jail all alone? She is a trained liar. This shows what kind of stories she is making now. If she came to Tihar to meet me or if I was calling her as she claims, why did she not ever report anything to anyone or the police since 2018, what was stopping her from making a complaint all these years?”

Sukesh has now taken an extreme step by sending a legal notice to Khanna seeking damages of Rs 100 crores for causing ‘irreplaceable harm’ and ‘damage’ to his reputation.

Lawyer Anant Malik sent Chahatt Khanna the notice that read, “At the outset it is being made clear that the present notice is not with respect to the statements given by you to the investigating agencies and is being issued only towards the statements given by you to various media houses/social media platforms/pages.

In your interview, you (Khanna) have falsely and wrongfully claimed that you were forced to enter Tihar Jail to meet our client wherein he ‘went down on one knee’ to propose to you.

“It is your very own statement, and which is on record that you accompanied one Ms. Angel in May 2018 and travelled with her to Delhi to meet our client who was simply going to finance your projects, films, shows etc. in order to escalate your career in the Indian Film Industry.”

The notice further said, “Even if you were forced to meet our client, there must be a very good reason for you to keep this piece of information to yourself for almost five years now…. you have deliberately engaged in vicious falsehood and lies, designed to knowingly cause harm to the reputation and goodwill of our client just to gain some publicity and to be relevant on the various social media platforms.

Your false and malicious statements being per se defamatory and having caused great mental agony… Our client is entitled to compensation for the anguish, anxiety and damage caused by your unguided acts and hence you are called upon to pay a sum of Rs 100 crores …”

