First Poster Out! Shaitaan produced by Ajay Devgn is here, check out the first poster inside

An actor like Ajay Devgn doesn't need an introduction because he has contributed greatly to the Hindi film industry and has been well-liked by viewers since the release of his debut film, "Phool Aur Kaante." The actor has received numerous accolades and made appearances in over 100 films.

In addition to his career as an actor, Ajay Devgn runs a production company called Ajay Devgn FFilms. He has also directed films such as Runway 34, Bholaa, and U Me Aur Hum.

Talking about Ajay Devgn as a producer, there’s an upcoming movie which is produced by him. There was a buzz about ‘Shaitaan’, a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie named ‘Vash’ starring Janki Bodiwala.

Ever since then, the fans of the actor have been waiting for an official announcement and so JioCinema has now announced the movie finally. Check out the poster below:

Looking at the poster, the movie really seems to be intense and horrifying. The movie is about black magic and possession. It will be available to stream on JioCinema from 8th March.

While we wait for Singham Again to watch Ajay Devgn in his famous cop avatar, we will now wait even for Shaitaan’s trailer.

