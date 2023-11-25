Woah! Randeep Hooda confirms his wedding, shares the wedding invite, check it out

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

These days, Randeep Hooda is really happy because he and the love of his life, Lin Laishram, are set to get married. It's also reported that both of them have been living together.

There have been a lot of rumors about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in the media for a while now. Additionally, there are now reports going around about their wedding theme.

Earlier, we had reported about the wedding theme but this time, we are here with a major update regarding their wedding. Now, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their wedding invitation, confirming their wedding.

Randeep Hooda shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor are really happy for him and want him to be happy. Let’s take a look at the wedding invitation below:

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is soon to be seen in upcoming projects like Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Pachhattar Ka Chhora, and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

He was last seen in the movie Radhe which starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde.

