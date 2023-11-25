Woah! Randeep Hooda confirms his wedding, shares the wedding invite, check it out

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their wedding invitation, confirming their wedding. Randeep Hooda shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor are really happy for him and want him to be happy.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 17:24
movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda

MUMBAI : Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a successful actor thanks to the roles he has played in a number of films like Jism 2, Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, Kick, Jannat 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Sultan.

These days, Randeep Hooda is really happy because he and the love of his life, Lin Laishram, are set to get married. It's also reported that both of them have been living together.

Also read - Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside

There have been a lot of rumors about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in the media for a while now. Additionally, there are now reports going around about their wedding theme.

Earlier, we had reported about the wedding theme but this time, we are here with a major update regarding their wedding. Now, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their wedding invitation, confirming their wedding.

Randeep Hooda shared the wedding invite on his Instagram profile and the fans of the actor are really happy for him and want him to be happy. Let’s take a look at the wedding invitation below:

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is soon to be seen in upcoming projects like Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Pachhattar Ka Chhora, and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely.

He was last seen in the movie Radhe which starred Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde.

Also read - Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Randeep Hooda Lin Laishram BOLLYWOOD WEDDING Kick 2 Salman Khan Mard Sultan Radhe Jannat 2 Emraan Hashmi Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Ajay Devgn Randeep Hooda fans Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 17:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Big Twist! Tiff between Chirag and Ashwin over tender scam article
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Shocking! Harshad gets angry over someone throwing a flowerpot at his car
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: OMG! Tara chooses Suryapratap over Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! “Any trend is ok for just 2-3 days, after that it begins to irritate”, Shiv Thakare on following trends
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game. Later...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Pashminna gets Raghav’s ring which he accidentally left in her house
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the...
Recent Stories
Randeep Hooda
Woah! Randeep Hooda confirms his wedding, shares the wedding invite, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
Ridhi
Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’
Adah Sharma
Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'
Rani
Fascinating! Rani Mukerji all set to reprise her determined cop role in Mardaani 3 with filming to commence next year; Here's the details!
Karisma Kapoor
OMG! Karisma Kapoor gets emotional after ‘Indian Idol' contestant pays tribute to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor; Says ‘Jo bhi hum hain aaj is thanks to this great man…’
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Nostalgic! Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years and the fans are going nostalgic with THIS post from Dharma Production, check it out