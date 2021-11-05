FLASHBACK! When Kangana Ranaut snubbed THIS filmmaker at an award show

MUMBAI: Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut’s feud made a lot of headlines.

The filmmaker and the Bollywood actress have once again managed to grab attention because of their long-running feud.

Taking to social media, Kangana recently shared a throwback video in which she can be seen snubbing Karan at the 2007 Filmfare awards. The actress had already created a stir when she called famous director Karan Johar ‘the flag bearer of nepotism.' Now the actress took to Instagram and shared a fan post to her Insta story in which she can be seen walking away from the stage after receiving an award at 2007 Filmfare. The video also showed Karan, who was hosting the award function, being ignored by the actress.

Kangana shared the video and wrote, “Haha mera attitude pehle se hi kharab hai (my attitude was always bad).” She further added, “This is my first year in the industry, I was a teenager lekin attitude aisa hi tha (but my attitude was still like this).” Further, in the video, the filmmaker can be heard saying, “This award has been decided by public poll and I have been winning it for the past three years.” The clip then cuts to Kangana being declared the winner. After which, Kangana walks on the stage in order to receive the award, while Karan Johar tries to get her attention. To grab Kangana’s attention, he says, “Thank you, Kangana, and congratulations. I am here If that matters at all.” After being ignored, the director says, “Doesn’t seem to. Alright, okay, well done Kangana.”

Take a look.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in ‘Thalaivii’. She will be next seen in the film ‘Dhaakad’.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA