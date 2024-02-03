Floral decor at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration is clearly an eye-catcher, take a look

The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar is all anyone can talk about. We can see why with a bevvy of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan in attendance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 22:08
movie_image: 
ANANT AMBANI

MUMBAI : The pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar is all anyone can talk about. We can see why with a bevvy of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan in attendance. And now, fashion designer, Bun Tikki producer Manish Malhotra shared a sneak peek into the decor at the pre-wedding events.

Also read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna heads back to the US after her performance; poses with security guards

Manish took to Instagram to share two sets of pictures from the events. “Creative Indian Artistry in #jamnagar at its Finest under the guidance of Mrs Nita Ambani,” he captioned one of the posts, writing on another, “Mrs Nita Ambani s Passion for Craft , Art and Perfection leads to a beautiful vision of different artists coming together and making unforgettable memories.”

One of the pictures shows a statement fountain in the middle of the room, while another shows a crystal chandelier. The white decor, glass ceiling and white light is complimented by bursts of colour due to the floral arrangement in shades of blue, purple and peach. A green door with brass handles in the shape of elephants leads to another room which sports hand-painted walls in the traditional style. Another set of pictures show the room transformed with gold couches, mood lighting and floral arrangements with a touch of foliage. Celebrity florist Jeff Leatham was roped in for the floral decor.

Fans can’t seem to stop talking about the stunning cocktail looks numerous celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and others have pulled off for the pre-wedding events on social media. Rihanna performed at the event on March 1 and other performances are soon to follow. Guests were treated to a dessert buffet featuring an array of cakes on March 2.

Also read - Mukesh Ambani and family join Rihanna on stage for dance at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration; See more!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Shah Rukh Khan Ranbir Kapoor Katrina Kaif Kareena Kapoor Nita Ambani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 22:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's Shaadi Dot Com to witness huge drop in revenue, here's why
MUMBAI : In a surprising move, Google has delisted major matrimony and alliance apps from the Play Store, citing “...
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares exciting update, Teases 'Lot more masala' in store
MUMBAI : Currently, one of the most well-liked actresses in the nation is Rashmika Mandanna. After the huge success of...
Mishkat Varma opens up about the success of his on-screen chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘The reason we have really good chemistry’
MUMBAI : Mishkat Varma has been a part of the acting profession for over ten years. Even though he has performed in...
Jennifer Aniston was planning a baby with Brad Pitt way before his affair with Angelina Jolie, read more
MUMBAI : Jennifer Aniston began dating Brad Pitt in 1998. Within two years, the couple tied the knot, and their romance...
Let us know more about Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau, Rahul Mody
MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor made her first official public appearance with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody...
Know more about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend Amarnath Ghosh, who was killed in the US
MUMBAI : In an unfortunate incident, an Indian dancer named Amarnath Ghosh was reportedly killed while he was taking...
Recent Stories
ANUPAM MITTAL
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's Shaadi Dot Com to witness huge drop in revenue, here's why
Latest Videos
Related Stories
ANUPAM MITTAL
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's Shaadi Dot Com to witness huge drop in revenue, here's why
SHRADDHA KAPOOR
Let us know more about Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau, Rahul Mody
sonam
Sonam Kapoor posts before and after party pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations
ajay devgn
With Shaitaan being another remake, is Ajay Devgn going the Akshay Kumar way?
trending
Trending News Today: From Rihanna’s wardrobe malfunction to Yodha actor Raashii Khanna’s MAJOR revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Rihanna
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?