Funny! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Here’s how Manish Malhotra reacted why asked about the colour of bride’s outfit

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged today in Delhi. A few hours ago, Priyanka Chopra landed in the capital and was clicked at the airport, and recently, Manish Malhotra was also spotted at the Delhi airport.

From the past many weeks, Parineeti was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house multiple times, and everyone speculated that she will be wearing an outfit for her wedding which will be designed by the ace designer.

So, today when Manish was spotted at the Delhi airport, paparazzi asked him about what colour outfit Parineeti will be wearing. When the paparazzi asked him first time, he just smiled, and when again probed him about it, he did a hand gesture of ‘Kya’ and also smiled.



Well, some netizens have hilarious reactions to it. A netizen commented, “Q bhai teko uske matching ka kapda silana hai.” Another Instagram user wrote, “What an important question! Duniya mei yahi janna baaki reh gaya hai.” Check out the comments below...



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. But, the couple has not yet spoken about it. Now, we don’t know when they will be getting married, however today they are all set to get engaged.

Reportedly, the engagement will happen at around 5 pm at Kapurthala House in Delhi. We are sure Parineeti’s fans can’t wait to see her bridal look.

When it comes to movies, Parineeti will be seen in Capsule Gill, Chamkila, and Shiddat 2. The actress surely has some interesting films lined up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian cinema, and OTT stay tuned to TellyChakkar.