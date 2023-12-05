WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. Reportedly, on 13th May, the couple is getting engaged in Delhi.
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple have not yet spoken up about it, but there have been multiple reports, and reportedly, they are all set to get engaged tomorrow in Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav reached Delhi a couple of days ago, and when the paparazzi asked the latter if they would be invited, he jokingly replied, ‘nai, media nahi.” Well, of course, he kind of confirmed the engagement, now all eyes are on the ceremony and the pictures that the couple will share on social media.

Also Read: Whoa! Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s net worth

While there are reports of them getting engaged in Delhi tomorrow, we didn’t know about the exact venue. However, a video shared by paparazzi on social media claims that the couple will have their ring ceremony at Kapurthala House. The venue is located close to Connaught Place and is the former residence of the Maharaja of Kapurthala in Delhi.

Well, there have been multiple reports about the guest and food at the engagement. It is expected that Parineeti’s cousin sister, Priyanka will be attending the engagement, and even Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are invited. Reportedly, Parineeti will be wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit as the actress was spotted at the designer’s house multiple times in the past few weeks.

When it comes to food, reportedly, there will be Indian cuisine and also vegan food will be there for the guests. Well, we are sure Parineeti’s fans are super excited to know more about her engagement.

Also Read: Awesome! Priyanka Chopra to attend cousin Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

