Gadar 3 plot: Really! Sunny Deol starrer to not have a major jump in storyline

MUMBAI : With the success of Gadar and Gadar 2, fans are so looking forward to the thyroid installment of the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer. Gadar 2 was one of the highest grossing films of 2023 and the makers are now working on the 3rd part and there is a lot of buzz around what the plotline of the film will be like.

Also Read-Gadar 2 review! This sequel definitely serves you nostalgia but with a lot of potholes

A source revealed that Gadar 3 will begin immediately where Gadar 2 ended and won’t have much of a gap. A source said, “Like the first two parts, Gadar 3 is also expected to be rich in emotions, music, action and of course, patriotism.”

The storyline of Gadar 3 would be set in the 1980s or 1999. Sunny recently opened up about the rumors of various sequels is he going to be a part of saying, “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculation.”

Also Read-Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.