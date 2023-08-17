Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady

Here’s how Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 collected at the box office in six days.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 12:01
movie_image: 
Gadar

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for Gadar 2 at the box office. The movie had a fantastic weekend and entered the 100 crore club in just 3 days. Thanks to Independence Day, the film showed a huge jump at the box office, and in just 5 days it entered the 200 crore club.

Yesterday, on its sixth day, the film was expected to show a drop, but still the collection is simply excellent. On Wednesday, the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer collected Rs. 32.37 crore, taking the total to Rs. 261.35 crore.

Also Read: Must Read! Will Gadar 2 break the record of Pathaan at the box office? View poll results

It was a partial holiday yesterday, so the biggest test for Gadar 2 is today (Thursday). If the film collects anything around more than Rs. 20 crore, then we can expect it to once again show a huge jump at the box office during the weekend. We can expect it to enter the 300 crore club during this weekend.

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam also had a fantastic run at the box office during the weekend and showed a jump on Independence Day. But, yesterday, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 7.20 crore, taking the six-day total to Rs. 79.47 crore.

Well, still we can say that the collection is steady and by the end of its second weekend, OMG 2 will enter the 100 crore club. It’s a hit.

Also Read: Exclusive! Manoj Desai on response for Gadar 2, “People are dancing; they are very happy with the film”

Amid Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still sustaining well. It collected Rs. 1.60 crore yesterday, so till now, the collection is Rs. 138.62 crore.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Gadar 2 OMG 2 Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel Utkarsh Sharma Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Pankaj Tripathi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 12:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma being missed by the fans in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, want him back in the show
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become everyone's favourite. The show has been running on small...
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has always grabbed everyone’s attention with her beautiful looks in movies, and she makes all her...
WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one actor who has never been hesitant about his film clashing with other films at the box...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: Emotional! Sati tells Shiv that their love is beyond universe
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Pyar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii: High Drama! Ravi apologizes to Mandeep, Pratiksha stands to defend herself
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for Gadar 2 at the box office. The movie had a fantastic weekend and entered the 100 crore...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
Akshay Kumar
WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'
Manoj Desai
Exclusive! Manoj Desai on Akshay Kumar’s Indian citizenship, “I want to congratulate him and say, we are proud of you”
Gadar
Must Read! Will Gadar 2 break the record of Pathaan at the box office? View poll results
Gadar 2
Wow! With Gadar 2 creating history, have a look at the movies of Sunny Deol which created 'Gadar' at the box office
Kajal Aggarwal
Wow! Kajal Aggarwal looks stunning in red saree, have a look at the photoshoot