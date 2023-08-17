Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for Gadar 2 at the box office. The movie had a fantastic weekend and entered the 100 crore club in just 3 days. Thanks to Independence Day, the film showed a huge jump at the box office, and in just 5 days it entered the 200 crore club.

Yesterday, on its sixth day, the film was expected to show a drop, but still the collection is simply excellent. On Wednesday, the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer collected Rs. 32.37 crore, taking the total to Rs. 261.35 crore.

It was a partial holiday yesterday, so the biggest test for Gadar 2 is today (Thursday). If the film collects anything around more than Rs. 20 crore, then we can expect it to once again show a huge jump at the box office during the weekend. We can expect it to enter the 300 crore club during this weekend.

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam also had a fantastic run at the box office during the weekend and showed a jump on Independence Day. But, yesterday, the film showed a drop and collected Rs. 7.20 crore, taking the six-day total to Rs. 79.47 crore.

Well, still we can say that the collection is steady and by the end of its second weekend, OMG 2 will enter the 100 crore club. It’s a hit.

Amid Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is still sustaining well. It collected Rs. 1.60 crore yesterday, so till now, the collection is Rs. 138.62 crore.

