Gajendra Chauhan gears up for back-to-back film release in the year 2021

MUMBAI: Gajendra Chauhan is a renowned TV and film actor who has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time.

The talented actor is popularly known for his role Yudhisthir in mythological drama show Mahabharata. Gajendra went to become a household name after this.

The year 2021 has kickstarted and we are seeing how many celebs are gearing up for film releases. Gajendra is one of them who is set for many releases this year.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gajendra Chauhan where he revealed some interesting details about his projects.

Gajendra is gearing up for back-to-back three films in the coming months.

The actor revealed that all the films are currently being filmed and he is enjoying shooting for it.

''The first film I am doing is Mahapurush which is based on Jainism. I am playing Vidya Sagar's father's role who is a revered guru of this religion. This film will wrap up by 10th March.''

''The other film is Bengali film Raj Rishi. The film is based on the person Prabh Path of Iskcon temple.''

''The third film is on honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a biopic and the film's name is Ek Aur Naren. I am playing the titular role. The film is set to launch on 27th February in Kolkata.''

Talking about his experience, Gajendra said that all the three films are completely different from each other and I had great experience shooting for it.

Apart from this, Gajendra is also a part of one more film.

Revealing details about the same, the actor said, ''The film's name is Muavza which is based on the problems faced by the farmers. The film's shoot is completed and I think it will be released soon.''

The Mahabharat actor is also currently doing two shows Daman Mitti Ka which is airing on DD Kisan. The actor is playing the central character on the show.

The other show is Brahmand Nayak Shirdi Ke Sai Baba which has started airing from 16th February onwards.

Well, Gajendra Chauhan's kitty is full of such exciting and interesting projects? Are you excited for it? Tell us in the comments.

