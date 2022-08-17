Good News! ABCD actor Lauren Gottlieb officially announces her relationship with boyfriend through her Instagram post, details inside

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who rose to fame with her stint in the film ABCD has made her relationship with video creator Tobias Jones “Instagram official

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:20
movie_image: 
Good News! ABCD actor Lauren Gottlieb officially announces her relationship with boyfriend through her Instagram post, details i

MUMBAI: Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who became a household name for her stint in the film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, has now made her relationship “Instagram official." She is in love with video creator Tobias Jones. On Tuesday afternoon, she took to the photo-sharing application to confirm her relationship status in a series of romantic photos alongside Jones.

Also Read:

EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa

From sweet kisses to contagious smiles, the latest post of Lauren has garnered the massive attention of her followers. While confirming her relationship status, Lauren wrote, “Happier with you," before finishing the caption with heart-eyed and red heart emoticons. Take a look at her post below:

Within hours, the photos garnered over 67 thousand likes on Instagram. Not only fans but even popular faces from the entertainment industry reacted to Lauren’s post to congratulate her. Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri wrote, “I love this. Yay for love," meanwhile, Karanvir Bohra commented, “Official." Actress Drashti Dhami dropped a slew of red heart emoticons in the comment section to support her decision.

Also Read:

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but This contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann

Beau Tobias Jones also reciprocated Lauren’s sweet gesture by sharing the same post on his social media platform. This announcement comes just a month after the dancer and actress opened up about suffering from depression on Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

Apart from ABCD, Lauren has also starred in Ambarsariya, Welcome 2 Karachi, and more.

Credit: News 18

Bollywood movies Lauren Gottlieb Lauren Instagram ABCD Triyacharitra Street Dancer 3D Jhalak Dikhla Jaa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 17:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! A major tiff between Rishita and Dhara occurs amid Janmashtami and Naamkaran celebrations; Raavi brings a new car home while Dev books a new property for Rishita's business in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Audience Verdict! Netizens question the makers of reality shows for repeating the judges; say, “Why can’t reality shows bring in new judges for a change its so boring to see the same people again”
MUMBAI :These days many reality shows are being launched and one thing common among these shows, is that the makers of...
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is known for his memorable characters like Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer,...
Exclusive! "I would love to do roles which veteran actresses Sadhana Ji, Nutan Ji, Mala Sinha, and Meenakumari Ji did," says Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod going Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes way?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta is one of the most watched and long-running drama series on small screens.We all...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video